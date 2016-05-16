WFPD Financial Crimes Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests

The Wichita Falls Police Department has broken up a large identity theft ring. The investigation began in December of 2015 and utilized the resources of the WFPD Gang Unit, Intel Unit, Organized Crime Unit, and Burglary Unit as well assistance from the District Attorney's Office.

On May 12, the WFPD made several arrests in connection with the identity thefts:

Amber Gomez, age 26, charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information. Gomez has bonded out of jail as of Monday, May 16.

Eric Figueroa, age 31, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information AND Possession of Marijuana. He remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday, May 16 on combined bonds of $500,500.

Karen Cummings, age 44, charged with Forgery. Cummings has bonded out of jail as of Monday, May 16.

Nicole Hiebert, age 29, charged with Forgery. Hiebert has bonded out of jail as of Monday, May 16.

Ronnie Hardin, age 38, charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information. Hardin has been in the Wichita County Jail since April 19 on various other charges. His combined bonds total $85,500.

Skylar Aday, age 29, charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information (Enhanced Elderly Victim), Possession of a Dangerous Drug. Aday was held in the Wichita County Jail on combined bonds of $68,000 as of Monday, May 16.

Stacy Casillas, age 37, charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3. Cassilas was held in the Wichita County Jail on combined bonds of $44,000 as of Monday, May 16.