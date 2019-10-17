Texas Among States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud

I’ve got some not-so-good news to share with my fellow Texans.

The free credit-monitoring website WalletHub recently released its report on 2019’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud and Texas came in at number eight on the list overall.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key metrics ranging from identity-theft complaints per capita to average loss amount because of fraud.

Here’s how Texas ranks (1=Most Vulnerable):

1st – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

13th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

9th – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

6th – Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud

18th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

1st – Identity-Theft Passport Program

5th – Compliance with REAL ID Act

Get the full story and tips to avoiding identity theft and fraud this location.