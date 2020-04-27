Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1980 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a cold case homicide.

On April 26, 1980, Herman Polk was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of River Road.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.