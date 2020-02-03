Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1985 Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information related to a cold case homicide.

Unknown suspects shot and killed Billy Tom Gillispie sometime during the early morning hours on January 20, 1985. The crime occurred at 503 West Elm in Archer City.

Not much else is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.