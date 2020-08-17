Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1988 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for tips in relation to a cold case homicide.

On August 27, 1988, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Bonner in regards to a shots fired call. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered victim Tommy Lee Harrison had been mortally wounded.

The police have very little information regarding the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.