Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Aggravated Assault

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help solving an aggravated assault.

On Friday, May 28, a woman was holding a baby while standing in the parking lot of the Maurine Street Apartments in the 1200 block of Ridgeway when she was shot in the leg. The suspect is described as a short, thin, Hispanic female with long hair that she was wearing in a bun on the top of her head. The woman fled the scene in a black GMC SUV.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.