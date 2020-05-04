Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Aggravated Robbery

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent aggravated robbery.

On Friday, April 24 at around 4:40 am, an older white male entered the 7-Eleven at 2012 Grant and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding cigarettes. The suspect eventually went behind the counter and took the cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as having gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a black hat and wire frame glasses.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.