Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Attempted Capital Murder Cold Case

Crime Stoppers could use the community’s help solving a 31-year-old attempted murder case.

On May 26, 1989, an unknown Hispanic male broke into a home in the 1400 block of Hayes and attacked the husband and wife inside. The husband sustained severe injuries in the attack. The suspect is described as being in his late twenties to early thirties around 6 feet tall with a stocky build.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.