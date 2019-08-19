Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Best Buy Burglary

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary in Wichita Falls.

At about 4:47 am on Wednesday, August 14, four unknown suspects broke into the Best Buy in the 4100 block of Kemp and took numerous electronic items.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.