Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary of a building.

The crime occurred around 12:40 am on Sunday, September 27. Two unknown male suspects broke into Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, located at 2601 10th Street and stole two metal cash registers.

There is very little information available to the police regarding the crime, so they’re looking to the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.