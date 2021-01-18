Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a recent burglary of a building.

At approximately 12:25 am on Friday, December 25th, unknown suspects broke in to Popeye’s, located at 4449 Southwest Parkway and stole two cash registers.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

