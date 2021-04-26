Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for tips to help solve a recent burglary.

At some point between Monday, March 29 and Monday, April 12, unknown suspects broke into a residence located in the 4800 block of Danbury Place. The burglars stole several firearms, coins and U.S. currency.

The police have very little information and could use your help if you happen to know anything about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

