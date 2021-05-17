Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is looking for information in connection with a recent burglary of a habitation.

On Monday, April 26 an unknown suspect broke into a residence in the 2100 block of Bell and assaulted a female. The suspect is described as a white male around 5’8” tall and weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

