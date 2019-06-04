Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary in Burkburnett

Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a recent burglary of a building in Burkburnett.

The burglary happened just after 5:00 am on Thursday, May 16.

According to police, two males in a red Jeep Cherokee broke into the building located at 700 Davy Street and stole several items.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.