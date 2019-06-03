Wichita Falls Podcast Looking Into Cold Cases for Our Area

If you could help out in any way with this investigation, the Wichita Falls Police could use your help.

A new podcast has started in Wichita Falls thanks to our local Crimestoppers organization. It's called Falls Fugitive and will be a monthly podcast that deals with cold case crimes in our area that the city could use your help in solving. The first episode deals with an open investigation that is 22 years old.

Gregory Keith Mann Junior has been missing from Wichita Falls for over two decades and nothing has turned up on him. The podcast looks into the case and hopes that someone has any information on his whereabouts. You can receive a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information to his whereabouts pending a positive DNA match. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip please call (940) 322-9888.

The podcast is available on Spotify and Sticher. You can give a listen to the Sticher version above.