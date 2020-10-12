Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a recent burglary of a building.

At some point between September 6 and September 29, unknown suspects broke into a storage building at Agape Church, located at 5600 Burkburnett Road. The suspects stole a red and gray Toro Titan zero turn lawnmower and a turkey fryer.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.