Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary of a building.

The crime occurred at approximately 3:50 am on Sunday, October 11. Three unknown suspects broke into Quality Implement, located at 2112 South Red River Expressway in Burkburnett and stole several pieces of lawn equipment.

The police have very little information and are looking to the community for help solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.