Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a recent burglary.

Sometime between November 22 and December 31, unknown suspect(s) broke into a storage building at City View ISD and stole a 2014 John Deere mule worth $8,900.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.