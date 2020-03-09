Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a burglary of a building.

Sometime between February 28th and February 29th, 2020, unknown suspects broke into a building in the 400 block of N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The suspects stole a safe and an air compressor.

The WFPD has very little information regarding the burglary and could use the public’s assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.