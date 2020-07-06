Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a recent burglary.

Sometime between 8:00 pm June 22 and 4:00 am June 23, unknown suspects broke into a standalone garage in the 1100 block of Rowland Road. The suspects stole numerous assorted power tools.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.