Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a recent burglary.

Sometime between the hours of 11:30 am and 7:45 pm on Sunday, March 15th, unknown suspects broke into a residence in the 1000 block of Foley Street in Iowa Park. The suspects stole several firearms and numerous other items.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.