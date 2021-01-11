Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection to a recent burglary of a habitation.

The crime happened at some point between 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 2 and 12:30 am on Monday, January 4. Three unknown suspects broke into a residence in the 2900 block of Cunningham and stole several items, including firearms.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.