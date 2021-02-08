Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a burglary of a habitation.

At some point between 7:30 am and 12:15 pm on Thursday, December 17, unknown suspects broke into a residence in the 4600 block of Pendleton Drive and stole several items.

The police know little about the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

