Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary of a building.

At some point between 5:00 pm on June 29 and 9:00 am July 1, unknown suspects broke into a building located in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and stole several tools.

Not much is known about the case and the police are asking for any information the public can offer.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.