Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Clay County Cattle Theft

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a recent theft.

Between November 2018 and August 2019, unknown suspects stole 489 head of Angus/Charolais cross bred steers on Bryant Edwards Road in Clay County. The total value of the steers is $735,000. All steers were branded on the left hip.

The police have very little information about this crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000 and an additional $10,000 from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association.