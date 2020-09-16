Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help solve a cold case homicide.

On September 7, 1985, unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the residence located at 613 Lake Street and shot and killed the victim, 27-year-old Terry Gipson. The suspect(s) then fled the scene.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.