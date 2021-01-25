Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a cold case homicide.

The victim, Shannon Smith, was murdered by an unknown suspect in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive on January 1, 2018.

The police have very little information about the crime and are reaching out to the community for assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app