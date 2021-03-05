Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a cold case homicide from 1982.

On March 2, Robert Earl Sanders was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Featherston.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

