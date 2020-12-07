Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Missing Person

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a missing person cold case.

11-year-old Andy Sims vanished from the 4600 block of Stanford after going outside to play around 1:00 pm on December 9, 1961. Andy weighed 90 pounds and was four feet, eleven inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes at the time of his disappearance. He was wearing a black turtleneck, blue jeans, a black jacket and a black knit cap.

