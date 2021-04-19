Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Hit and Run

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is looking for information related to a recent hit and run case.

At 10:10 pm on Wednesday, April 7, someone driving an unknown mid-2000s model dark-colored Dodge truck crashed into the fence at the Sacred Heart cemetery, located in the 3200 block of Kessler Avenue, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the fence.

The police say the truck’s front end would have extensive damage and it will also be missing a door handle cover.

The police have very little information about the crime and are looking to the community for help solving the case.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

