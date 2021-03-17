Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: January Robbery

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for tips to help solve a robbery that took place in January. 

According to police, the crime happened at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Kemp on Thursday, January 14.  

The suspect entered the store, grabbed several items and then fled the store without paying. The clerk followed the suspect, but was thrown to the ground by the suspect. The suspect then threw a bicycle at the clerk and then kicked them.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6’2” and 180 pounds, being between 35 and 40 years old, with brown hair, wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and grey Jordan tennis shoes. 

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

