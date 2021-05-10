Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Missing Person

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a missing person case dating back to 1997.

Keith Mann, Jr. has been missing since May 10, 1997. He was last seen during the late-night hours at Fountain Gate Apartments. Mann’s vehicle was eventually discovered in a parking lot off of McNeil Street.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the location and positive DNA results of Keith Mann, Jr., with board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

