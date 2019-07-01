Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Murder on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a murder that happened last weekend.

The crime occurred sometime between 1:00 am and 2:09 am on Saturday, June 29.

Just after 2:00 am, officers were called to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where the discovered the body of 26-year-old Dante Robertson lying on the ground next to the street. It was determined that he had died of a gunshot wound.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has very little information on this crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.