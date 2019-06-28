Man Accused in Wichita Falls Home Invasion Sentenced

A Wichita Falls man will serve a 10-year suspended sentence (probation) after pleading guilty in a home invasion last year.

James Edward Focken-WCSO

52-year-old James Edward Focken was sentenced in 78th District Court, KFDX reports. Focken plead guilty to a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. In June of 2018, Focken knocked on the door of a home on 8th street at around 8 am. When the occupants answered the door, Focken forced his way inside.

Focken reportedly accused the couple at the home of stealing something from him. Once inside, he grabbed a wooden tire bat and began assaulting the couple. The female occupant managed to get out and called police. Focken was still at the home when officers arrived.

Focken also reportedly has an extensive criminal history to include assault, evading arrest, and harassment.