Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Murder

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent murder.

On Wednesday, November 4 at approximately 7:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Avenue E and Taylor due to a report of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Donald Michael Best deceased.

The police have very little information and are reaching out to the community for help solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.