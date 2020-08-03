Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Robbery

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for information to help solve a recent robbery.

The crime happened on Thursday, July 23. At around 11:05 pm, a white male with brown hair, wearing a red shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a blue mask robbed Garrison Food Mart, located at 2601 Kemp Blvd. The suspect fled the scene headed westbound on Avenue Q.

The police have limited information regarding the case and are looking to the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.