Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a recent theft.

At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, September 15, Wichita Falls Police Department officers recovered four stolen vehicles, all of which were located in a field in the 1700 block of Harding.

There is very little information available to the police and they could use your help solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.