Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft

Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a recent theft.

At some point between 8:30 pm May 3 and 6:30 am May 4, unknown suspects broke into several vehicles in the 5100 block of Reyes Street taking property. A $12,000 flight helmet, a $10,000 anti-gravity suit and a flight harness worth $6,000 were taken from one of the vehicles.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.