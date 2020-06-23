Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Travel Trailer Theft

Crime Stoppers could use your assistance solving a theft that occurred earlier this month.

At approximately 5:40 am on Thursday, June 11, unknown suspects driving a presumed pickup stole a 1993 Mobile Scout bumper pull travel trailer from the corner of West 2nd and Wigham in Burkburnett.

Little is known about this crime and the police need your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.