Crime Stoppers ‘Fresh 48’: Iowa Park Vehicle Burglaries

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection to a rash of vehicle burglaries that happened early this morning (November 3).

The crimes happened between 2:30 and 3:00 am in Iowa Park, Texas. Several vehicles were broken into, including a Texas DPS vehicle. The suspect(s) stole police equipment from the locked vehicle.

The police have very little information regarding the crime at this point.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,500. Since this is a “Fresh 48” crime, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $2,000.