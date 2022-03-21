Wichita Falls police need your help solving a cold case homicide.

On March 24, 2013, 22-year-old Rakim Hicks was shot and killed during a disturbance near the corner of Sheppard Access Road and Scott Street.

The police are asking that anyone with information on the crime contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

