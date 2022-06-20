Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls Looking for Info to Solve Recent Shooting

You could earn a cash reward if you happen to have any information on a recent shooting.

An unknown suspect opened fire on a residence in the 200 block of Cartwright back on Monday, June 13. The suspect fired multiple shots at the home, striking one person inside before leaving the scene.

Any information you could provide could help close the case.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 17, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 10, 2022