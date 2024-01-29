Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Convenience Store

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers can use your help identifying the suspect in a recent robbery.

On Tuesday, January 23 at around 7:03 pm, a suspect carrying an AR-style pistol entered Quick Stop at 2108 Holliday and held up the clerk. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black beanie, and a black mask with a white stripe.

The suspect got away with about $200 from the cash register and a couple of handfuls of Swisher cigars.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

