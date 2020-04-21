CUCchallenge Stunt Students Unite To Fight COVID-19 [VIDEO]

This may go down as one of the best, and most long-distance, fight scenes in history. It was put together by a bunch of stunt school students from the Campus Univers Cascades in France who staged it all virtually. It starts with one person head-butting the camera, then immediately goes to the person who received the blow who recovers and replies. All in all there are head-butts, spin-kicks, chair smashes, even bananas. Oh yeah, there's also a flying roll of toilet paper!

It's called the CUCchallenge and it's all about fighting the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Based on their performances in this short video we're pretty sure these guys and gals have a bright future filled with punches, falls, kicks,mayhem, toilet paper, and even bananas ahead of them once the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Take that, coronavirus.