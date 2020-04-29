Cuervo Wants to Pay for Your Next To-Go Mexican Food Order

Not that I need an excuse to order take out from our many great Mexican restaurants here in Wichita Falls, but I’ll take it.

With Cinco de Mayo right around the corner, Jose Cuervo is encouraging people to order take out from their favorite independent, local Mexican restaurant.

Through May 5th, the tequila giant will pick up the tab on thousands of to-go orders.

Simply tweet your receipt with the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest to enter.

Get official contest rules at cuervocontest.com.