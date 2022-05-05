Best Margaritas in Wichita Falls for Cinco de Mayo

Where are you going when you get off of work tonight?

Cinco de Mayo is a lot of people's favorite holiday. Mainly because of great margarita and taco specials. Who doesn't love that? Also, if you're going to be that a-hole tonight that goes, "You know this isn't Mexico's Independence Day?" Tell them its the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire and then tell them to suck it.



So I decided to see what the highest rated Mexican restaurants were in Wichita Falls. I then eliminated all the ones that don't serve margaritas. This meant A LOT of places were left out of this top ten. If you just want some good Mexican food today, check that out. However, these are places with both and I want a margarita when I get off of work today.

Also, this is strictly Yelp rankings. So if you don't like the top ten, don't get mad at me. This is people around town voting for this. Also, I was pretty shocked to see some of these names high on the list and others down low. Pretty nice to see not a lot of chain restaurants on the list, a bunch of these are local to Wichita Falls which I always love to support.

Please let me know what the biggest omission was. I know some major ones were left off the list, but maybe you know a place I don't know about yet.

