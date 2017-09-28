Cyclists to Converge on Medicine Park for Endurance Ride

Cycling enthusiasts from across Oklahoma will be descending on Medicine Park this weekend for the second annual Basecamp Adventure Outfitters F5 Mountain Bike Endurance Race. The race will take place at the Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas on Saturday, Sept. 30th, starting at 9:30, with race day registrations from 7 to 8:30am at the basecamp.

The Black Loop trail of the Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas will be used for the event, a trail that while barely 3 miles in length, contains some of the roughest terrain in Medicine Park and the entire Wichita Mountain range. Contestants will be given 5 hours on the trail, and the participants that completes the most laps around the course in that time, will be the winner.

The course is expected to be tougher than usual this year because of the elements and the amount of rain the area has recently received. Officials have spent a lot of time and effort to clear the trails, but because of the rain we have recently experienced, as well as forecasts of rain throughout the weekend, the course is expected to be a little slower and more difficult.