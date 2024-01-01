Every Dallas Cowboys Playoff Scenario With One Game Left to Go

A lot can happen this coming weekend when the Dallas Cowboys head to play the Washington Commanders this weekend, so let's play out every scenario.

Only the One Seed is Locked In the NFC

No matter what happens this weekend, one thing is for sure. The San Francisco 49ers will have a bye week Wild Card weekend. Now how does the rest of seeding go? Well a lot can happen.

How Can the Dallas Cowboys Get the 2nd Seed?

As the late Al Davis used to say, "Just win baby!" Win and that second seed is the Dallas Cowboys to have. However, if Detroit AND Philadelphia lose this weekend then the Dallas Cowboys will also have the 2nd seed if the Cowboys were to lose on Sunday. They would play the 7th seed (that is currently the Green Bay Packers).

How Can the Cowboys Get the 3rd Seed?

Cowboys would have to lose to the Washington Commanders AND the Philadelphia Eagles would lose to the New York Giants. Then if the Detroit Lions win, the Cowboys would fall down to the 3rd seed. They would get a home game in Arlington against the 6th seed (That would currently be the Los Angeles Rams).

How Can the Cowboys Get the 5th Seed?

The only way the Dallas Cowboys do not win their division and play their playoff games on the road would be if they lose to the Washington Commanders on Sunday AND the Philadelphia Eagles win. They would play the 4th seed (which would currently be in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers).

Going to Be a Fun Week 18 in the NFL

Obviously as Cowboys fans its nice to not screen watch on Sunday. Just win and the division is yours. Focus on that! However, a lot can happen if they lose as you can see. The NFL announced the Dallas Cowboys game will kickoff at 3:25 this Sunday. The Eagles game is at the same time and the Lions will kickoff at noon on Sunday.

