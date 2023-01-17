Victory Tuesday: Playoff Edition, The Blue Jersey ‘Curse’ Is Over!

A lot of folks were doubting the Cowboys going into last night's game, but the Cowboys got a big win on the road to close out Wild Card Weekend.

I am writing this after just getting back to the station from Tampa. I'm a little tired right now, but let's recap this Cowboys game. First the so called stats that went against the Cowboys last night. Everyone was talking about the blue jerseys. Tampa picked white, so Dallas had to wear blue. The Cowboys had not won a playoff game in a blue jersey since Roger Staubach in the 1979 NFC Championship game.

The other stat I head the entire week. Tom Brady is 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys. Five of those wins are when he was on New England and the Cowboys have opened the season the past two years against the Buccaneers with a loss. We will see if Tom Brady took his final snap last night in the NFL. I can tell you this, he's beloved in Tampa Bay. I really think if he wanted to comeback, no one would complain in that city. Hell, even with the Cowboys big lead. Buccaneers fans kept saying, "Tom has time". Even a 45-year-old Tom Brady gives folks hope for a late game comeback.

Looking ahead to San Francisco

Here is what I think the Cowboys need to improve on in their next game against the 49ers. Number one is obvious...kicking. I could not believe what I was seeing with Brett Maher. He set an NFL record for missed extra points in a game with four. According to McCarthy's press conference last night, they plan to keep Brett on a short week. Jerry Jones may have other plans I suspect.

Run Game

I want to say Dak Prescott had one hell of a game. Four touchdowns, over 300 passing yards, and what I loved most? When a play wasn't there, he was not afraid to run the ball. They even did a designed QB sweep in the red zone to score a touchdown. If you combine Dak, Ezekiel Elliot, and Tony Pollard's rushing yards, they got 128. Those three should have a combined 150 minimum per game. Hopefully they can build on the run more next week with Pollard and Elliot.

Start Strong on Offense

The Cowboys had two straight three and outs to start the game. Thankfully, so did Tampa. I don't see that kind of situation happening in San Francisco. I'm not saying they have to score on every drive to win, but getting some first downs to start a game always feels good. It sucks seeing your team get the ball to start, go three and out. Then do it again on the very next drive.

Cowboys will close out the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 here in Wichita Falls. You can listen to every Dallas Cowboys game on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk1290.

