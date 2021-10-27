Wrestlemania Coming Back to Dallas, But This Time it’s a Two Day Event

WWE fans rejoice, the biggest event of year is going to happening not too far away from us.

I do my best to keep up with wrestling and I will readily admit I only keep up with the pay per view events nowadays. Now during the Monday Night Wars, that was a weekly tune in for me. When it comes to big events in the WWE, it doesn't get bigger than Wrestlemania. Texas was home to in my opinion the greatest Wrestlemania ever, that was Wrestlemania X-7. If I could have been at that show in Houston back in the day, it looks crazy every time I see a clip.

Back in 2016, Wrestlemania took over AT&T Stadium in Dallas and over 100,000 people were in attendance. Looks like that made quite an impression because they're coming back for Wrestlemania 38 on April 2nd and 3rd in 2022. Wrestlemania is two days now? Yeah, they first started this in 2020.

Obviously with Covid, they couldn't do a normal Wrestlemania that year. So they had a two day event to spread things out and try something new. If you count the preshow, recent Wrestlemanias were around SEVEN hours long. So try to do four hours on two separate days. Folks weren't sure if this was going to stick.

Earlier this year, they stuck to the two day format because Wrestlemania wanted to go all out since the normal event had to change in 2020. It looks like the two day format is here to stay for now. Many still consider the Sunday event the 'big show'. So if you can only make it to one, I would go that day.

Tickets for Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas go on sale Friday November 12.

